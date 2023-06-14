Glenview Capital Management LLC Has $7 Million Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,610,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,110 shares during the quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned about 3.81% of Berkeley Lights worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 47,327 shares during the period. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,157,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,449 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 987.8% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,534,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,650 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkeley Lights Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLI opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.36. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $7.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

