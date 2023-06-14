Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Short Interest Update

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the May 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

GNL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.82. 82,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,719. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.79%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $903,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 373,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 56,002 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $1,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GNL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

