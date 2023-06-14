Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Short Interest Update

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the May 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Global Net Lease Stock Performance
GNL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.82. 82,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,719. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $15.30.
Global Net Lease Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.79%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on GNL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.
About Global Net Lease
Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.
