Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.57 and last traded at $23.44. Approximately 7,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average is $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of emerging market countries. The index selects stocks by highest dividend yield, excluding those ranking low on price return.

