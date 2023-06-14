Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.17

Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.17 and traded as low as $22.01. Global X SuperDividend ETF shares last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 113,559 shares changing hands.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $744.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 93.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,772 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X SuperDividend ETF

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

