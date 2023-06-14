Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.72

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.72 and last traded at $29.63, with a volume of 943987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 87,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

