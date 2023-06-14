Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Acquires 158,705 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1,731.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,705 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $19,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $115.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.27.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.5835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

