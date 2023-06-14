Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $12.06 Million Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. decreased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,142 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500,646 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $12,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,462,000 after buying an additional 81,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $63.75. The firm has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7851 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.06.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

