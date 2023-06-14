Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $13.38 Million Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 693,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 268,129 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $13,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TU. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 533.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

TELUS stock opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 135.44%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

