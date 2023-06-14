Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $22.87 Million Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,821 shares during the quarter. FirstService comprises 1.3% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned 0.42% of FirstService worth $22,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FirstService by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in FirstService by 14.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 36.0% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of FirstService by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 51,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstService in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.20.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $147.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.86. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $112.44 and a 1 year high of $151.38.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.39 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 18.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

