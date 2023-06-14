Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $6.34 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,846 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Adobe by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $560,892,000 after purchasing an additional 733,598 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,352,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,148,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,534,223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $852,842,000 after buying an additional 463,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $415.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.83.

Insider Activity

Adobe Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $478.99 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $491.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.