Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Increases Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $7,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth about $575,499,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 11.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,787,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,242,000 after buying an additional 612,114 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,102,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,971,000 after buying an additional 524,040 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,094,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,359,000 after buying an additional 49,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 13.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,071,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,436,000 after buying an additional 246,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RYAAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Ryanair Stock Up 0.5 %

RYAAY opened at $107.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.98.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.26. Ryanair had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

