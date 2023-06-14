Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Purchases 2,118 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 30,628 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in CBRE Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,248,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,108,000 after purchasing an additional 34,956 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,080,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,452,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,772,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in CBRE Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 853,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,676,000 after purchasing an additional 128,510 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $79.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $89.58.

Insider Activity

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Read More

