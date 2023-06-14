Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Trims Stock Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 358,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,965 shares during the quarter. BRP makes up about 1.5% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in BRP were worth $27,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 103.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after buying an additional 407,545 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in BRP by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 378,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,816,000 after acquiring an additional 192,477 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BRP by 512.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 187,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BRP by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,974,000 after purchasing an additional 106,544 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth about $5,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Trading Up 5.6 %

DOOO opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.34. BRP Inc. has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $90.42. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.40.

BRP Increases Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 315.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOOO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on BRP from C$149.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. DA Davidson raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.89.

BRP Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.