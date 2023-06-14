GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Short Interest Up 316.7% in May

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 316.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNNDY. Handelsbanken began coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.50.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GNNDY stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.79. The stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.09. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $114.80.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. The firm operates through the GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. It facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

