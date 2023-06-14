Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on June 30th

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

Gold Royalty Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GROY opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. Gold Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $278.65 million, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Gold Royalty will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the third quarter worth $233,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. 15.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GROY shares. National Bankshares set a $2.85 price objective on Gold Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Gold Royalty from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Gold Royalty from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.85 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.64.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

