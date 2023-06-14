Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 277,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 429% from the previous session’s volume of 52,448 shares.The stock last traded at $44.89 and had previously closed at $44.74.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.25.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIGB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $224,000.

About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

