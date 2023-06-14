Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Trading Down 1.6%

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.88. Approximately 21,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 25,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.91.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.89. The stock has a market cap of C$139.23 million, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of -0.67.

About Goldmoney

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal financial service and technology company worldwide. It is involved in the custody and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and coin retailing and lending. The company also acts as dealer in the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers through SchiffGold.com.

