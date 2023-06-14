Governance OHM (GOHM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.10 Million

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last week, Governance OHM has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,833.31 or 0.11284996 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001301 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000032 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governance OHM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
