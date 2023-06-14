Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKD) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBOKD – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $15.04. 2,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.
Greenbrook TMS Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.04.
About Greenbrook TMS
Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. It offers transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy that provides electromagnetic stimulation to brain regions associated with mood regulation for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders.
