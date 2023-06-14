Grin (GRIN) Trading Down 1% This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. Grin has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $510,337.85 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,074.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00291518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014032 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.82 or 0.00533701 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00058733 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.90 or 0.00406371 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003970 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

