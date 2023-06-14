Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $10.73

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.73, but opened at $10.14. Guild shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 793 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Guild from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Guild Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $647.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). Guild had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $103.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 8,572 shares of Guild stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $88,805.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,313.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Guild during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guild in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Guild by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Guild during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

