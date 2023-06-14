Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $100.87

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.87 and last traded at $100.00, with a volume of 101269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.06.
Gulfport Energy Trading Up 0.9 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 5.50.
About Gulfport Energy
Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.
