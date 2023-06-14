HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA) Shares Acquired by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,856,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729,373 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 8.46% of HCM Acquisition worth $29,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in HCM Acquisition by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,388,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in HCM Acquisition by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,326,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 481,500 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCM Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $12,825,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in HCM Acquisition by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 794,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 44,824 shares during the period. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in HCM Acquisition by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

HCM Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ HCMA opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. HCM Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41.

HCM Acquisition Company Profile

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

