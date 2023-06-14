Head to Head Analysis: IGM Financial (IGIFF) versus Its Competitors

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) is one of 1,114 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare IGM Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.0% of IGM Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IGM Financial and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IGM Financial N/A N/A 9.72 IGM Financial Competitors $458.22 million $3.97 million 7.87

Profitability

IGM Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than IGM Financial. IGM Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares IGM Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IGM Financial N/A N/A N/A IGM Financial Competitors 373.31% 7.86% 4.93%

Dividends

IGM Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. IGM Financial pays out 67.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.0% and pay out 737.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. IGM Financial is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for IGM Financial and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IGM Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 IGM Financial Competitors 969 4143 5291 78 2.43

IGM Financial presently has a consensus price target of $46.29, indicating a potential upside of 50.28%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 33.40%. Given IGM Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IGM Financial is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

IGM Financial beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial, Inc. operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services, which also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services. The Asset Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies focused on providing investment management services and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distribut

