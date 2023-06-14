Head to Head Analysis: Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) & F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM)

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) and F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.7% of Peoples Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of F & M Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Peoples Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of F & M Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Peoples Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. F & M Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Peoples Financial pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. F & M Bank pays out 52.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Peoples Financial has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F & M Bank has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Peoples Financial and F & M Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A F & M Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial and F & M Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial 31.21% 19.27% 1.19% F & M Bank 12.63% 9.74% 0.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peoples Financial and F & M Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial $30.60 million 1.80 $8.94 million $2.28 5.18 F & M Bank $50.88 million 1.36 $8.32 million $1.97 10.11

Peoples Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than F & M Bank. Peoples Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than F & M Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Peoples Financial beats F & M Bank on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). The company also offers business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and installment loans; and personal trust, agencies, and estate services, including living and testamentary trusts, executorships, guardianships, and conservatorships. In addition, it provides self-directed IRAs; and escrow management, stock transfer, and bond paying agency accounts to corporate customers. Further, the company offers various other services consisting of safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, night drop facilities, collection, cash management, and Internet banking services. The company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Biloxi, Mississippi.

About F & M Bank

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services. It also provides construction loans, including residential, and land acquisition and development loans; commercial real estate loans; business loans; consumer loans, such as personal loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, installment and demand loans, and home equity loans; residential mortgage loans; credit cards; dealer finance; farmland loans; multi-family loans; and commercial and industrial loans. In addition, the company offers brokerage services; and life, and commercial and personal insurance products. Further, it originates conventional and government sponsored mortgages; and title insurance and real estate settlement services. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Timberville, Virginia.

