Head-To-Head Comparison: Bumrungrad Hospital Public (OTC:BUHPF) versus Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Bumrungrad Hospital Public (OTC:BUHPF – Get Rating) and Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.3% of Bumrungrad Hospital Public shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Aveanna Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Aveanna Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bumrungrad Hospital Public and Aveanna Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumrungrad Hospital Public N/A N/A N/A C$3.08 2.32 Aveanna Healthcare $1.79 billion 0.14 -$662.03 million ($3.88) -0.35

Analyst Recommendations

Bumrungrad Hospital Public has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aveanna Healthcare. Aveanna Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bumrungrad Hospital Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bumrungrad Hospital Public and Aveanna Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumrungrad Hospital Public 1 1 0 0 1.50 Aveanna Healthcare 2 5 1 0 1.88

Aveanna Healthcare has a consensus price target of $2.34, suggesting a potential upside of 71.13%. Given Aveanna Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aveanna Healthcare is more favorable than Bumrungrad Hospital Public.

Profitability

This table compares Bumrungrad Hospital Public and Aveanna Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumrungrad Hospital Public N/A N/A N/A Aveanna Healthcare -39.89% -19.78% -1.04%

Summary

Aveanna Healthcare beats Bumrungrad Hospital Public on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bumrungrad Hospital Public

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited owns and operates healthcare-related entities in Thailand and internationally. The company offers diagnostic, therapeutic, and intensive care facilities in a medical center. Its outpatient clinics/centers include allergy, arrhythmia, behavioral health, breastfeeding, breast care, children, dental, diabetes, diagnostic, dialysis, digestive disease, emergency, eye, fertility and IVF, health screening, hearing and balance, heart valve, cancer, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, hypertension, joint replacement, liver, memory, men, nephrology, neuroscience, new life healthy aging, orthopedic, Parkinson's disease and movement disorders, perinatal, physical therapy and rehabilitation, plastic surgery, pulmonary, refractive surgery, robotic scoliosis and surgery, skin, sleep lab, spine, sports medicine and lifestyle, surgical, travel medicine, urology, vitalife, and women's, as well as ear, nose, and throat centers. In addition, the company is involved in the real estate assets holding activities; provision of clinical research services; distribution of pharmaceutical and medical goods in specialized stores; operation of personnel development and training center for healthcare services; and patient referral service business. It operates 580 beds and approximately 56 clinics/centers. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals. The company operates through three segments: Private Duty Services (PDS), Home Health & Hospice (HHH), and Medical Solutions (MS). The PDS segment offers PDN services, which include in-home skilled nursing services to medically fragile children and adults; nursing services in school settings in which its caregivers accompany patients to school; services to patients in its pediatric day healthcare centers; and employer of record support and personal care services, as well as in-clinic and home-based therapy services, such as physical, occupational, and speech services. The HHH segment provides home health services, including in-home skilled nursing services; physical, occupational, and speech therapy services; and medical social and aide services, as well as hospice services for patients and their families when a life-limiting illness no longer responds to cure-oriented treatments. The MS segment offers enteral nutrition supplies and other products, including formulas, supplies, and pumps to adults and children delivered on a periodic or as-needed basis. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

