Head-To-Head Contrast: Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) and LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) and Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares LSB Industries and Lithium & Boron Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSB Industries 21.22% 35.95% 13.41% Lithium & Boron Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LSB Industries and Lithium & Boron Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSB Industries $901.71 million 0.83 $230.35 million $2.22 4.45 Lithium & Boron Technology $6.17 million 802.50 -$4.19 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

LSB Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium & Boron Technology.

LSB Industries has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium & Boron Technology has a beta of 19.92, indicating that its stock price is 1,892% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.2% of LSB Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of LSB Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Lithium & Boron Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LSB Industries and Lithium & Boron Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSB Industries 0 3 4 0 2.57 Lithium & Boron Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

LSB Industries presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.84%. Given LSB Industries’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe LSB Industries is more favorable than Lithium & Boron Technology.

Summary

LSB Industries beats Lithium & Boron Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc. engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility). The company was founded by Jack E. Golsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Lithium & Boron Technology

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. manufactures and sells boric acid and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc. and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. in October 2019. Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Dachaidanzhen, the People's Republic of China.

