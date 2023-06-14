Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA) Shares Acquired by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Rating) by 108.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,504,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782,709 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Healthcare AI Acquisition worth $15,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIA opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $11.05.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

