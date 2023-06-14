HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 97,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 56,904 shares.The stock last traded at $18.35 and had previously closed at $17.59.
HilleVax Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.04.
HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.25. As a group, analysts forecast that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HilleVax
HilleVax Company Profile
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HilleVax (HLVX)
- Farmer Brothers the Largest Coffee Roaster You’ve Never Heard Of
- Nutrien Ltd. Is The Most Downgraded Stock For Income Investors
- Carnival Cruises to a 52-Week High…More Gains on Deck?
- Gambling.com Hits The Jackpot With Breakout, Increasing Revenue
- 3 Beaten Down High-Yield Investors Should Love
Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.