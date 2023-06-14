HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 97,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 56,904 shares.The stock last traded at $18.35 and had previously closed at $17.59.

The company has a current ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.04.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.25. As a group, analysts forecast that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,096,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,106,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 3.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,284,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,234,000 after acquiring an additional 38,409 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 111,322 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

