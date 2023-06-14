holoride (RIDE) Price Hits $0.0186 on Top Exchanges

holoride (RIDE) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. In the last seven days, holoride has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a market cap of $13.02 million and approximately $74,557.72 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can now be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About holoride

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01801833 USD and is up 2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $50,898.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

