HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stake Raised by Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. HubSpot accounts for about 7.7% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $8,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUBS. StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet raised HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HubSpot Stock Down 0.6 %

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,346 shares of company stock valued at $14,216,755. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $509.45. 82,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,723. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $458.50 and its 200-day moving average is $384.93. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $535.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.92 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

