Huobi BTC (HBTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,576.85

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for $25,925.28 or 1.00263106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $232.54 million and approximately $6,576.85 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC launched on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 8,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

