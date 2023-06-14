iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 71.9% from the May 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ICLK traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.40. 11,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,465. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iClick Interactive Asia Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 34,283 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 147.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,982 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 33,405 shares during the last quarter.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of an online marketing and data technology platform. It operates through the Marketing Solutions and Enterprise Solutions segments. The Marketing Solutions segment refers to the online marketing service business. The Enterprise Solutions segment reflects the results of the firm’s SaaS products and services.

