IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.92

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.92 and last traded at $53.92, with a volume of 6621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.98.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IES in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.49.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 18.22%.

In other IES news, CAO Alison M. Petersen sold 9,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $484,194.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,849.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison M. Petersen sold 9,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $484,194.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,849.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,995. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of IES by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IES during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of IES by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of IES by 536.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of IES by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.

