ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $21.00. The company traded as high as $18.21 and last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 2355261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $9.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 26.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 0.89.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 135.94% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

