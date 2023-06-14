Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

Institutional Trading of Impac Mortgage

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 73,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.34% of Impac Mortgage as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.