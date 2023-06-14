Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.70

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock opened at GBX 623.49 ($7.80) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 769.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 774.45. The firm has a market cap of £826.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,651.64, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Impax Asset Management Group has a one year low of GBX 483.54 ($6.05) and a one year high of GBX 898.50 ($11.24).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.51) price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.
Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.
