Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.70

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Impax Asset Management Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock opened at GBX 623.49 ($7.80) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 769.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 774.45. The firm has a market cap of £826.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,651.64, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Impax Asset Management Group has a one year low of GBX 483.54 ($6.05) and a one year high of GBX 898.50 ($11.24).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.51) price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Annette Wilson bought 9,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 638 ($7.98) per share, with a total value of £57,649.68 ($72,134.23). In related news, insider Ian Simm purchased 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 620 ($7.76) per share, with a total value of £15,996 ($20,015.02). Also, insider Annette Wilson purchased 9,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 638 ($7.98) per share, with a total value of £57,649.68 ($72,134.23). Company insiders own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

