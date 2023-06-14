Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Down 4.2%

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) was down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $107.26 and last traded at $108.26. Approximately 59,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 546,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.03.

PI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -150.25 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 1,811 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $197,362.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,963.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $197,362.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,963.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $38,795.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,185.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,830,509 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Impinj during the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

