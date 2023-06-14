Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) is Flat Footed LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Flat Footed LLC increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 259.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,461,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498,558 shares during the period. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust accounts for about 2.1% of Flat Footed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Flat Footed LLC owned approximately 5.28% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $11,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Activity

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

In other news, Director Joseph Morea sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $36,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.06%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics properties. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

