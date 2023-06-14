Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.43

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.43 and traded as low as C$3.33. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.34, with a volume of 23,769 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

The stock has a market cap of C$105.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.65, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.90.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

