Insider Buying: Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) Senior Officer Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) Senior Officer Irene Eddy acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.66 per share, with a total value of C$18,640.00.

Accord Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ACD stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.20. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.07 million, a PE ratio of 153.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.19. Accord Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of C$6.00 and a 12 month high of C$9.36.

Get Accord Financial alerts:

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$18.37 million during the quarter. Accord Financial had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.78%.

Accord Financial Announces Dividend

Accord Financial Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Accord Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 750.00%.

(Get Rating)

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accord Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accord Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.