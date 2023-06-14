Insider Buying: Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Director Buys 65,789 Shares of Stock

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) Director Hannah Mamuszka bought 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at $49,999.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Bionano Genomics Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ BNGO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. 11,302,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,597,618. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.23.
Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a negative net margin of 473.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 35.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 62,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,691,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 266,511 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 243,361 shares during the period. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bionano Genomics Company Profile
Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on the genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.
