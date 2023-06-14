Insider Buying: Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Director Acquires 2,011,256 Shares of Stock

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 2,011,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $5,772,304.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,257,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,269,771.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DHC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. 7,582,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,397,965. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -3.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,802,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,168,000 after acquiring an additional 106,629 shares in the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 18,877,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629,401 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,734,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,942,000 after acquiring an additional 650,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,358,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,659,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,824 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

