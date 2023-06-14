Insider Buying: IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Purchases 9 Shares of Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) insider Roy Twite purchased 9 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,643 ($20.56) per share, with a total value of £147.87 ($185.02).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Roy Twite sold 10,073 shares of IMI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.68), for a total value of £150,389.89 ($188,175.54).

IMI Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 1,684 ($21.07) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,579.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,495.75. The company has a market cap of £4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,931.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. IMI plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,069 ($13.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,687.10 ($21.11).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMI Company Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IMI from GBX 1,655 ($20.71) to GBX 1,800 ($22.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on IMI from GBX 1,765 ($22.08) to GBX 1,870 ($23.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IMI from GBX 1,900 ($23.77) to GBX 2,000 ($25.03) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

