Insider Buying: Mesoblast Limited (ASX:MSB) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Mesoblast Limited (ASX:MSB – Get Rating) insider Philip Krause purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.71 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,100.00 ($50,067.57).

Mesoblast Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

