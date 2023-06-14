Insider Buying: U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL) Insider Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) insider Karl A. Schmidt bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $74,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,440. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.57. U-Haul Holding has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $70.57. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.99.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.34). U-Haul had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U-Haul in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in U-Haul by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment includes the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

