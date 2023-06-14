Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $370,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,847,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Agilysys Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Agilysys stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $72.01. The stock had a trading volume of 110,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,126. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.85 and a twelve month high of $88.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.66 and a beta of 0.93.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGYS shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agilysys (AGYS)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.