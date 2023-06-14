Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $370,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,847,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Agilysys Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Agilysys stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $72.01. The stock had a trading volume of 110,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,126. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.85 and a twelve month high of $88.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Agilysys by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Agilysys by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Agilysys by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGYS shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Further Reading

