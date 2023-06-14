Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells 11,163 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $185,529.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,419,202 shares in the company, valued at $106,687,137.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $183,408.09.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $177,603.33.

On Thursday, May 25th, Artur Bergman sold 3,200 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $48,544.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Artur Bergman sold 2,700 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $40,554.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Artur Bergman sold 13,706 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $180,508.02.

On Monday, April 24th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $178,049.85.

On Monday, April 17th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $176,263.77.

On Monday, April 10th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $172,803.24.

On Monday, April 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $187,091.88.

On Monday, March 27th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $181,622.01.

Fastly Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:FSLY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,760,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative net margin of 38.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $117.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson upgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 13,926.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 886.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

