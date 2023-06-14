Insider Selling: GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $510,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 520,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,563,243.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of GTLB stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $50.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,098,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,564. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.82 and a beta of -0.28.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Several research analysts have issued reports on GTLB shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

