Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Insider Sells 5,164 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Mastercard Stock Performance
Mastercard stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $374.76. 2,775,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,107. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $374.22 and its 200 day moving average is $364.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $355.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $392.20.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.
