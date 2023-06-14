Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Insider Sells 5,164 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mastercard stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $374.76. 2,775,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,107. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $374.22 and its 200 day moving average is $364.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $355.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

